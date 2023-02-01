The Charlotte Hornets are second from the bottom of the standings in the Eastern Conference, but that hasn’t stopped forward Gordon Hayward from projecting confidence when it comes to the roster. As a matter of fact, he says the Hornets are good enough to beat anyone when he’s playing at his best.

In an interview with Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer, Gordon Hayward still believes he’s good enough to carry a team when he’s at top form.

Spoke with Gordon Hayward this morning about his recent play in the #Hornets wins. “Yeah, I think that when I’m playing the way I’m capable of," he told me, "we are a dangerous team.” Why does he make such a difference? Dispatch from a frigid Milwaukee:https://t.co/nglBaRwPaZ — Rod Boone (@rodboone) January 31, 2023

Confidence is a real thing, and there’s no reason why anyone should lack in that category. People who are successful at whatever they do has at least a little bit of it in their persona.

With that being said, it’s hard to understand why Hayward would feel so confident about a team that’s sitting with a 15-36 record. In other words, even with Hayward performing at the peak of his abilities, it has done little to help the Hornets get wins, to say the least.

Another reason this sounds crazy is Hayward has had trouble staying on the court consistently. Numerous injuries have kept him out of action for huge chunks of the season. Since he came to Charlotte before the start of the 2020-21 season, the forward has played in 44, 49 and 25 games (for this season), respectively. It’s hard to make a maximum impact when a player is on the court only half of the time.

To be fair, Hayward was one of the best players in the NBA when he signed with the Boston Celtics in the summer of 2017, but a catastrophic leg injury derailed his career, and he really hasn’t been the same since.

For the reaction from Hayward’s comments, more competitive? Maybe. Dangerous? Probably not.