The Charlotte Hornets have decided to keep center Mark Williams by picking up his option for next year. Unfortunately for guard James Bouknight, the team declined his $6.1 million fourth-year option. This means that Bouknight will become an unrestricted free agent at the start of next summer. After being drafted with the 11th overall pick back in the 2021 NBA Draft, Bouknight just never really seemed to find his niche with this Hornets squad.

Bouknight hasn't played a game yet in the 2023-24 season yet. He tore his meniscus on October 11 and was set to be looked at again sometime in November. Before this injury though, he has played in 65 games and averaged 5 points per game in about 12 minutes of action per game.

The former UConn star also spent a part of his professional stint with the Hornets G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. In both locations, he has shown flashes of being a productive player. It's just hard to crack a rotation comprised of other talented young players and veterans, especially since Steve Clifford rolls with the guys who are impacting a game on a nightly basis.

It looks like the last remnant of the 2021 NBA Draft class could be forward JT Thor after Kai Jones had a failed trade request that ended up with him being waived by the team.

Bouknight is going to have to return later this season and find a way to be effective in a way where it's sustainable.

As for Mark Williams, he is going through the ups and downs of being a full-time young NBA starter. There are growing pains that come with being a starting center. From rotations on defense to timely dives to the rim after pick-and-roll situations, and more.

Still, Williams is shooting 77.8% from the field so far this season, which is second-best in the league. The Hornets have a lot of young players. Some guys shine a little brighter than others sometimes. Maybe Bouknight can play his way into another deal, while Williams continues to develop.