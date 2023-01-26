Charlotte Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball has missed three straight games with wrist and ankle soreness. The last time he played was back on January 18th against the Rockets, when he finished with 13 points and four assists in the 122-117 Hornets win. Unsurprisingly, the Hornets have struggled of late without their best player, as the team is 1-2 since Ball went down with his injuries. So when DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, and the Chicago Bulls travel to Charlotte to play the Hornets Thursday night, every Hornets fan will surely want to know: Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight vs. the Bulls?

LaMelo Ball injury status vs. Bulls

The Hornets initially had Ball listed as questionable for Thursday’s showdown, per a tweet from the team’s PR department. However, LaMelo was upgraded to available just moments before tp-off, which means that he will be back against the Bulls.

Gordon Hayward (left hamstring strain), who was also questionable to play for Charlotte, will also be available. However, Cody Martin (left knee soreness) and Kelly Oubre (left-hand surgery) will both sit out.

Ball, 21, is in his third year in the NBA, all as a member of the Hornets after the franchise selected him third back in the 2019 draft. He’s averaging 23.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks across 22 appearances this season. Ball is shooting the ball incredibly efficiently from the free-throw line thus far — his current 87.5% free-throw percentage is the best of his career.

Even with Ball back in the mix, the Hornets will have their hands full on Thursday against a Bulls team that has been playing solid basketball lately. Chicago owns a 6-4 record over its last ten games. So, with regard to the question, Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight vs. the Bulls, the answer is yes.