The Charlotte Hornets played an overtime thriller against the Philadelphia 76ers. Unfortunately, they lost 127-124, but Kelly Oubre Jr. came out to play. He had a team high 35 points and made timely baskets to put his team in position to win this game.

He was exactly what the team needed, especially after receiving more bad news before the game started. Ish Smith was ruled out just a few hours before game time (health and safety protocols). Smith’s absence means that the Hornets are now down five key players, including their starting backcourt. Oubre made sure he gave his team the best shot to win.

He has started the past two games and has put up at least 28 points in both of them. When he was asked he should remain a starter when guys like LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier return, he had an ultimate response:

“I’m just here to play basketball, I’ll let y’all talk about that other stuff. At the end of the day I’m just here to play, suit up, and win.”

That’s as easy as it gets. The Hornets have a lot of talent on this squad. So much that guys don’t get an opportunity to play as many minutes, or at all. Oubre is just making the most out of any opportunity that he’s given. Speaking of opportunity, the Hornets rookies are making the most of their run as well. JT Thor put up eight points with a couple of emphatic slams. James Bouknight had 11 points and five rebounds, including this insane put back jam:

JAMES BOUKNIGHT WITH THE PUTBACK 💥 pic.twitter.com/QqDJFcKkE4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2021

Both guys showed that they are capable of being contributors down the road and James Borrego seems excited about it.

“Hopefully that is a boost in confidence, not only for me, but for them, that they can play at this level and at a very high level. Great plays tonight by both, JT (Thor) obviously big with a lot of length attacking the rim, and for Bouk, getting downhill and attacking the rim, finishing plays, and cleaning up missed shots. I thought Bouk played extremely well and he made us better out there and now it is about getting better and getting back out there on Wednesday night.”

Oubre also had high praise for James Bouknight saying:

“He had the best energy out of all of us tonight. He injected us with that as soon as he checked in the game – he had two offensive rebounds, got the crowd going and he was also able to find a flow. But that’s big time for us. He stepped up”

Maybe the Hornets can play a similar role in a matchup with Philly again in a couple of days. Obviously, just with a win next time around.