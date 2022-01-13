Hornets star LaMelo Ball being sued over lucrative Puma deal
Charlotte Hornets superstar LaMelo Ball is being sued by a former publicist for millions after he allegedly stiffed her out of money over his lucrative contract with Puma.
Amber Johnson says she worked with Ball to get him on a video game streaming show — and things went so well, Ball and his reps asked her to work with them going forward.
In her suit, Johnson claims as part of their working relationship, The Hornets guard and his camp agreed to give her a 10 percent cut of any deal she found for the hooper. She also says they agreed to reimburse her for any out-of-pocket expenses that she incurred while working on projects for Melo.
Johnson claims a short time later, she helped Ball sign a contract with streaming service “Caffeine.”
Following that deal in 2019, Johnson says she began talking to Puma about working with Ball as well.
In her suit, Johnson says she helped facilitate communication between Melo and the giant shoe company … which she says ultimately resulted in a $100 million contract for Ball.
Basically, Johnson is accusing the Hornets phenom of never holding up his end of the deal. She is looking for damages around a whopping $10 million. Obviously, we don’t know if this is true for sure. But if LaMelo in fact promised she would get 10% of the Puma contract then screwed her over, that’s pretty brutal.
The Hornets youngster signed the deal with Puma in November of 2020 and even has access to their private jet, which he pulled up to Vegas in last summer to watch LiAngelo play in the NBA Summer League.