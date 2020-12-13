LaMelo Ball has been on a bit of a spending spree since being drafted by the Charlotte Hornets, and now the 19-year-old is making sure to settle his roots in Charlotte early on before the season gets underway.

Ball has apparently purchased Cam Newton’s condo in Charlotte:

Cam Newton put his Charlotte digs on the market in July and now there’s a new tenant – LaMelo Ball. Terms of the deal of were undisclosed. Atlanta Entertainment Real Estate Agent Pierre Reeves @Cribs4sell on IG brokered the deal. pic.twitter.com/fepQmtlRPw — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) December 12, 2020

LaMelo Ball was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft in November. While the Hornets are heavy on guards at the moment, the future still looks bright in Charlotte for Ball, who will be living in a building where Hornets owner Michael Jordan owns a whole floor.

Newton has been outside of the Carolina community after deciding to sign with the New England Patriots for this season, but his overall legacy still remains noteworthy. Ball will look to follow a similar path as Newton in terms of becoming an icon for his new franchise.

Ball just played his first preseason game this weekend. He showed some impressive skills with some flashy passes throughout the contest against the Toronto Raptors, but his ending stat line was unimpressive. He finished the game with zero points while going 0-for-5 from the field. The youngster also finished with four turnovers, which is a facet of his game that he must limit going forward if he plans to improve, though he also had four assists and 10 rebounds.

The Hornets will face the Raptors once again on Monday, which will give LaMelo Ball another shot at making an impressive showing as he starts his NBA career.