LaMelo Ball goes nuclear again as he pushes towards All-Star selection

The Charlotte Hornets were back in action on Wednesday after having two nights off. They visited the Boston Celtics and suffered a 113-107 loss. LaMelo Ball, however, had a great game, putting up a career-high 38 points to go along with six rebounds and nine assists.

The last time the Hornets were in Beantown, LaMelo also put up a triple-double, so this was an awesome encore performance for Celtics fans who only see the young guard twice a year. It’s got to be something about the building right? Or maybe just the team?

“I don’t know. Pretty much just wanna go out there and play. I don’t think it has anything to do with the building for real,” said LaMelo after the game.

Pretty vague answer overall, but LaMelo is just an amazing talent. The Hornets were down by double digits and his scoring was needed to mount a comeback to make the game interesting. Not to mention that he was finding his teammates in stride for open shots. You know, nothing new. It was a tight game and it definitely had the feel of a playoff contest. The Celtics are a couple of spots beneath the Hornets in the team standings, so the game was pretty scrappy.

Terry Rozier, who put up 23 points, mentioned that the atmosphere in the building was intense.

“We’re playing against a team with good veterans. If you get down late in a game, it’s tough to overcome that. But we still played for 48 minutes, we just came up short. That game simulated a playoff mentality. Good game overall,” said Rozier.

The Hornets backcourt showed out once again, but they needed more help from the other guys. On the bright side, both LaMelo and Rozier have some time to solidify their spots as NBA All-Star reserves. With the reserves being named on February 3, both had great games. Maybe this can move the needle for any last-minute voters. LaMelo should be a lock, but Rozier has been a potent threat offensively all season. Hopefully, tonight’s performance could have put him over the hump.

LaMelo Ball and the Hornets have a tough stretch of games coming up against some of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. They’ll shake this loss off and move on to the next one.