Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is not the only player with a burner account. Apparently, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has one, too!

The 2020-21 Rookie of the Year used that burner to, of course, go undercover on the internet and respond to some questions about him and the NBA. GQ posted a snippet of the special on TikTok in which the Hornets guard answered a couple of queries about who is the better player between him and his brother Lonzo Ball and what is his biggest weakness.

In true LaMelo fashion, it’s unsurprising he answered that he’s the better player and that he has no weakness.

All jokes and fun aside, fans just have to love LaMelo Ball’s confidence. The Hornets will certainly need a lot of that swag when they return for the 2021-22 NBA season with high hopes of improving from their previous performance and finally making the playoffs.

Ball has already established himself as an up-and-coming star for the Hornets, and after a Rookie of the Year run, he has more than shown what he is capable of doing in the league–displaying some elite passing and scoring.

For what it’s worth though, if you see someone heavily defending the Hornets guard on social media and online, it won’t be wrong to think it’s Melo using his burners.