Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball wasn't too thrilled with what his team pulled on him on Halloween.

The 2-2 Hornets have needed everything they can get from their franchise guard. Ball shined in the first game of the season against the Atlanta Hawks.

Regardless, the fifth-year guard is averaging 28.5 points, six rebounds, and seven assists on the season. He's also shooting 39.5% from three-point land on an absurd 12 attempts per game. As a result, Charlotte has one of the most potent offenses in the league. They have the fourth-best offensive rating (118.5) under new head coach Charles Lee. However, they have the fifth-worst defensive rating in the league (119.2).

While Charlotte has been in limbo for quite some time, Ball has been a constant. When he's been on the court, he's been the best player. Ball only played 22 games last season while dealing with frequent ankle and lower body injuries.

Fans react to Hornets' prank on LaMelo Ball

To many's surprise, they were cackling at Ball's reaction to the prank. One X user said, “He almost had a heart attack 😂😂.” Another post snapped a picture during the video of his reaction

Another user said “This man is top 5” and another said “OMG 😂😂😂.” However, this isn't the first time the Hornets tried to prank their star guard. Last Halloween, they tried using a hologram, and a person to scare him on the other side of the hologram, which didn't work. He in fact, almost slapped the person that tried to scare him. Fast forward 365 days and they finally had a successful prank against him.

In 2022, Charlotte tried another prank that worked, but not like this year. They had a Freddy Krueger figurine standing around a corner. It surprised La'Melo but didn't have the same effect as the clown. One final comment that could have La'Melo furious is “Lonzo would never.”

Although the Hornets don't play until Saturday, the pranks could likely continue. If La'Melo reacted as he did to the clown, Charlotte could craft up some more pranks on their franchise player.