The Charlotte Hornets blew out the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, 128-101, for a much-needed home win. The Hornets can still potentially move up to the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference if the Atlanta Hawks lose another game or two.

Charlotte had a rough first quarter, but turned it on in the second to pull away, with LaMelo Ball putting forth a great performance. Ball finished the game with 26 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, and made history in the process. The Hornets star is the first player ever to record at least 1,000 points, 500 assists, and 200 made 3s in a season at the age of 20 or younger.

Since Ball has entered the league, he has been breaking records or joining elite company with his big performances. His resume is growing every game, but for him, it’s not really a big deal.

“It doesn’t mean nothing to me,” Ball insisted. “I just come in and play my game. When I step on the court I feel like I can shoot, so I’ll keep shooting.”

Ball has downplayed his individual accolades ever since he came into the league. The Hornets guard always shifts the focus to his team success, like any good leader would. It’s all about winning in the play-in tournament to make it to the playoffs, winning series, and eventually a championship.

The Hornets have lofty goals for themselves and Ball, of course, aligns himself with those goals. Once those goals are met, he’ll bask in the individual accomplishments later.