The Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets are two very similar looking teams. They thrive in transition, emphasis defense, and both feature a member of the Ball family. From the opening tip, the crowd was going insane whenever Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball started to guard one another.

Individually, LaMelo had the better game, finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds and 13 assists. Lonzo had a solid 16-point and 8-assist outing on top of a blowout win over LaMelo’s Hornets, 133-119.

Despite the loss, LaMelo was still happy to share the floor with his older brother.

“It’s amazing,” LaMelo told ClutchPoints. “We’ve been talking about playing in the NBA since we were little boys, for real. So going out there and playing against him, is a dream come true, for real.”

The notorious LaVar Ball was also in attendance with his lovely wife, Tina, to watch their two boys play in Chicago.

“Having moms and pops in the crowd watching while playing against my brother, is just an all around blessing,” the Hornets rising star continued.

“It’s just an all around blessing” -Melo Ball on playing in front of LaVar and Tina (his mother). pic.twitter.com/dxd6aofUWl — Jerry Donatien (@JerryDonatien) November 30, 2021

NBA fans are in store for a lot more Big Baller Brand matchups since Lonzo Ball plays for an Eastern Conference team now. There should be more competitive matchups between two of the best teams in the conference. Hopefully it will just be a little more competitive next time.

For LaMelo Ball, James Borrego and the rest of Charlotte, it’s all about defense. In the past two games for the Hornets, they’ve given up over 130 points.

“We just have to be a better defensive team,” Boreggo said after the loss to the Bulls. “We’ve shown we’re capable of doing that. Missing Cody (Martin) and Mason (Plumlee) are huge. But until then, it’s on these guys.”

The Hornets’ next matchup will be another tough test against the defending NBA Champions, Milwaukee Bucks. Not having Plumlee available will hurt them just like it did against the Bulls. If Nikola Vucevic drops 30 against Charlotte, Giannis Antetokounmpo might put up similar kind of stats. Hopefully, both Martin and Plumlee are good to go for the Bucks game.