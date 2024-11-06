The Charlotte Hornets dropped to 2-5 on the season with a third consecutive loss on Monday night. The team has received MRI results on center Nick Richards from his injury on November 1 against the Boston Celtics. Following an on-court collision, it was revealed on Tuesday that the injury is a right first rib cartilage fracture underneath his clavicle, the team announced.

Richards' absence in the Hornets matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves sparked a lineup adjustment. The team was also without Mark Williams once again, leaving the Hornets to embrace the small-ball approach. Taj Gibson, Grant Williams and Miles Bridges spearheaded the frontcourt, which was a clear mismatch against the likes of Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle.

It's uncertain when Williams will return for Charlotte, as they desperately need an active center to rotate in the frontcourt, though he could be back by next week.

Hornets could add big man to the roster amid injuries

There is no upside to playing small-ball, as every NBA team has learned how to execute it, as well as defend against it. Thus the need for a free agent pickup or a trade for a true center to bolster the Hornets' depth. As it showed on Monday against Minnesota, Gibson, Williams and Bridges were unable to play their best game due to the added pressure they had on them in the frontcourt.

The inclusion of a quality big man is necessary in spurts, and the Hornets will have to make a decision on how they want to move forward with the uncertainty of Williams and Richards.

The Hornets are back at home in a favorable matchup against the struggling Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.