The Detroit Pistons hit the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Hornets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons have won their last two games. They beat a struggling Brooklyn Nets team, and then blew out the Los Angeles Lakers. In fact, the Pistons have won three of their last four games. Cade Cunningham has been very good in those games. In the three wins, Cunningham has averaged 19.3 points per game, 7.7 assists, 7.3 rebounds, and he is coming off a triple-double. Cunningham has been a leader on the court, and the Pistons need him to continue playing well if they want to make it three in a row.

Jalen Duren is another player that has to get going. The Pistons would be very smart to work through him. In their last two games, Duren has been a major factor. He is 10-12 from the field with 24 points scored, and 31 rebounds. He averages over 10 rebounds per game. Along with that, Duren is shooting 85.7 percent from the field this season. If the Pistons can play through him more, they will be able to cover the spread.

The Hornets allow 118.3 points per game, which is the eighth-most in the NBA. In addition, Charlotte allows teams to shoot 46.9 percent from the field. The Hornets also have a tendency to get themselves into foul trouble, and they do not force a lot of turnovers. The Pistons have a great chance to put up some points and win the game Wednesday night.

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

LaMelo Ball is the key for the Hornets. Ball leads the team with 28.6 points per game, and 5.7 assists. In his last three games, Ball is shooting 50 percent from the field, as well. Ball could make a bigger impact when it comes to assists, and rebounding, but he is still the key to the game. If Ball can continue to be a force on the offensive side, the Hornets will win this game at home.

Charlotte should be able to hold the Pistons to a low score in this game. Detroit scores just 106.3 points per game, and they make less than 40 shots per game. Along with that, the Pistons are not a team that draws a lot of fouls. The Hornets will be able to shut down the Pistons if they can contain Cunningham. Doing this will help them win the game.

The Hornets have lost three games in a row, but it was a tough stretch. They lost to the Boston Celtics twice, and the Minnesota Timberwolves in their latest game. Those are three tough games, and those are not games Charlotte is expected to win. The Pistons will be an easier matchup, and they are a team the Hornets can beat regularly.

Final Pistons-Hornets Prediction & Pick

These two teams feature two very good, young guards. I do think LaMelo Ball will come out on top, though. I will take the Hornets to cover the spread.

Final Pistons-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Hornets -2 (-108)