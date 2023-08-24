Miles Bridges brought a great deal of controversy upon himself and the Charlotte Hornets franchise over the past year or so. But he may not be done haunting Hornets fans' dreams just yet, even on an incredibly lower scale. The 25-year old forward, fresh off re-signing with the Hornets on the qualifying offer, wished upon the stars that the team would also introduce Bobcats throwback uniforms in addition to their newly unveiled classic uniforms that pay tribute to their 1997-2002 digs.

“Charlotte Bobcats throwbacks would be 🔥🔥,” Bridges wrote on his official Twitter account.

This drew mixed reactions from fans on the notorious social media platform. But the overwhelming sentiment towards Miles Bridges' wish for the Hornets was one of laughter and pushback. Many fans were incredulous following Bridges' tweet, with one fan even wondering whether the 25-year old highflyer wants out of the team not too long after making his return.

“you just got back and you already want to get kicked out again 😭,” one fan wrote.

“Drug test incoming…,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, others, despite being in an incredulous state, approached Miles Bridges' suggestion from a more rational perspective. They reasoned out that there was no way the Hornets franchise was budging in that regard, especially when their stint as the Bobcats from 2004 to 2014 didn't exactly bear much success on the court. During that time, the Bobcats made the playoffs a grand total of two times, and they set the all-time record for worst winning percentage in a single season in 2012.

“I don’t think they would want to rehash those memories,” wrote one user. Another one wrote, “Nice joke bro, we ain’t nevah going back to that era.”

But as is the case with everything on Twitter, there were contrasting opinions on the matter. Some agreed with Miles Bridges' suggestion that Bobcats throwbacks would, indeed, be fire.

“I’m all for it 🤷🏻‍♀️ the team was the Bobcats when I became a fan 🤗,” @sugamama316 said.

Right before the (great) switch back, we did start getting somewhere tbh pic.twitter.com/Mq1HL675at — Merc (@n_mercereau) August 24, 2023

With the Hornets franchise, however, keen to move on from its contentious past, don't expect Bridges' wishes to come true anytime soon, if ever.