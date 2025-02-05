Miles Bridges recently made waves in the NBA and music world after dropping a diss track that sparked a new debate over Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, Complex reports. While teasing the song during a live stream with N3on, Bridges casually threw in the controversial line: “First of all, Kobe over Mike.” Given the ongoing debates over who reigns supreme between Bryant and Jordan, this line stood out even more, considering Jordan’s former ownership of the Charlotte Hornets—the team Bridges currently plays for.

However, Bridges quickly distanced himself from the statement. Taking to X, he claimed, “That wasn’t me that said Kobe over Mike, that was Skilla 🤣🤣.” Whether he meant to stir controversy or not, his track has undeniably drawn attention, especially with its bold refrain: “It’s a lot of NBA ni**as that I don’t like.” While the lyrics don’t directly call out any players, the song does name-drop stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant, and Rudy Gobert.

Bridges’ Hoop Game Matches His Words

Off the court, Bridges’ recent play suggests he’s earned the right to talk big. Despite the Hornets falling to the Washington Wizards, Bridges delivered a standout performance, posting a triple-double with 24 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds. After the game, his frustration was evident as he called for his team to play with more urgency. “We just can’t wait until teams hit us in the mouth first,” he said. “We’ve got to go out there and play from the jump, play with a lot more pride. I mean, we’ve got nothing to lose. We’ve just got to go out there and play.”

Interestingly, while Bridges appears to champion Kobe over Jordan in his track, he has expressed a different perspective in the past. On the Club 520 Podcast, he once argued that he would take Tracy McGrady over Bryant. “In my opinion, I think T-Mac is one of the GOATs,” Bridges said, adding that if injuries hadn’t derailed McGrady’s career, he could have been considered the greatest of all time. Growing up watching McGrady with his father, Bridges admired the way T-Mac dominated the game, particularly in his battles against Kobe.

Whether or not Miles Bridges truly believes Kobe outranks Jordan—or if he was just trying to catch ears with his lyrics—his latest track has certainly accomplished one thing: getting people talking.