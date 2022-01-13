Miles Bridges clowns Hornets’ Gordon Hayward for going full ‘Fresh Prince’ after win over Sixers

The Charlotte Hornets got another big win on Wednesday night, taking down the Philadelphia 76ers, 109-98. In the win, Gordon Hayward balled out for the Hornets, dropping a game-high 30 points. He his all nine of his first half shots, helping build a lead that Charlotte would not relinquish.

After the game, Hayward posted to Twitter his excitement after the win in Philadelphia, referencing “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”

His teammate, Miles Bridges, was having none of it. He re-tweeted, letting Hayward know he appreciates his game but not so much the tweet.

Miles had to check Gordon Hayward 😂 pic.twitter.com/6wGDgq3fff — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2022

Bridges posted “boy was killing but the caption gotta go!!!” That was in response to Hayward posting “Chillin’ out, macin’, relaxin’ all cool,” a clear reference to Fresh Prince. The game was in Philly after all.

It was the third straight win over a title contender and fourth straight win overall. They beat the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in back to back games prior to Wednesday’s game vs. the Sixers.

The winning streak has pushed the Hornets record to 23-19. They are currently the #7 seed in the Eastern Conference, but only one game back of both the Sixers and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ideally, they jump one of those teams in order to avoid the play-in tournament.

There is still lots to be decided in the standings. Only three games separate the #5 seed Sixers and the #11 seed New York Knicks. If the Hornets continue to play this well on both sides of the ball, Charlotte fans might just be happy how the chips fall.