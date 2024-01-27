Miles Bridges, PJ Washington speak out...

The Charlotte Hornets could not snap their losing skid against the Houston Rockets, falling 138-104. Things started off great for Charlotte through the first half, as Houston only had a two-point lead heading into the locker room despite both LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller barely playing due to the foul trouble they were in. Unfortunately things started to get out of hand in the third quarter. Eventually, an avalanche created an insurmountable lead for the Hornets to try and attempt to dig themselves out of.

Sure enough, the performance only left some cold responses postgame.

PJ Washington gave his perspective on Hornets' 34-point loss

“We've got to find a better way to play the game of basketball,” Washington said. “We did good in the first half and in the second half we weren’t together and we were all for ourselves and it showed.”

There were a few different miscues that ended up dooming Charlotte in the second half, such as bad turnovers, late shot-clock situations, and rough shot selections. Credit Houston's defense, of course, but some mistakes were inexcusable. Washington had a bit more to say about the loss.

“It's frustrating because we can't really blame the referees for how we play. We basically just let them do whatever they want in the second half. Obviously we had a good first half and then that third quarter we let them hit a couple shots, they got up 12, and just bad basketball from there. So, we've got to do a better job at being professionals and getting ready to play the whole game.”

Miles Bridges might be the glue guy Hornets need and want

If we're being blatantly honest, it has been a bad season. A little past the half a season mark and Charlotte has only registered 10 wins in 43 tries. Not good by any stretch, but there a few positive takeaways from this season of course. Bridges knows that, but he hopes the young guys do, too. Being tough and finding the silver lining is important.

“Yeah, it’s definitely tough mentally,” Bridges said.” As a vet, I want to give the young guys encouragement because I’ve been through it before. I for sure want to give those guys some encouragement, because we’ve got a game tomorrow. We’ve got to focus on ourselves.”

Hornets staying positive

The Hornets do get a shot at redemption quickly. They play the second half of their back-to-back in Spectrum Center for a crack at the Utah Jazz. They do say winning cures all and Bridges highlighted that as the best thing about the NBA.

“That's the best thing about the NBA – it’s not like college where you have to wait another week after you get beat. So that’s the beauty of the NBA, you get to play tomorrow, you get to right your wrongs and hopefully we can end this weekend with a win.”

This looks like its weighing on guys pretty heavy. If they don't like it, they have great opportunity to replace that memory with a victory on Saturday night.