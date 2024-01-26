The Hornets are desperate for a win as they host the Jazz.

We're back and bringing you another prediction and pick for NBA Saturday as we'll have a cross-conference between teams looking to improve their current stretch of games. The Utah Jazz (23-23) will take on the Charlotte Hornets (10-32*) as the two squads meet for the first time this season. Check out our NBA odds series for our Jazz-Hornets prediction and pick.

The Utah Jazz are currently fourth in the Northwest Division and they're occupying the 10-seed in the Western Conference standings. They've had a resurgence to their season since the New Year, but they're just 1-3 in their last four heading into this one. Still, they've been a team of runs all season and they have a solid opportunity to pick up back-to-back wins following their 123-108 victory over the Wizards.

The Charlotte Hornets are fourth in the Southeast Division, but they're way towards the bottom in 13th-place in the East. They've had a season to forget and have gone just 2-8 in their last 10 heading into this one. They'll be playing the Houston Rockets on a back-to-back following a bad loss to Detroit, so the Hornets will be desperately trying to grab a win here.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Hornets Odds

Utah Jazz: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -345

Charlotte Hornets: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +275

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How to Watch Jazz vs. Hornets

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Utah Jazz have been streaky all season and after a quick three-game losing skid on the road, they're read to mount another winning run following their solid victory over the Wizards. The Jazz snapped out of their cold streak and shot a great 41.9% from three in that one. They controlled the pace for much of the game and Collin Sexton was a main catalyst on the defensive end. While he only scored 11 points, he added six assists, three rebounds, and a steal along with the unrelenting energy he brings to each game. He's been a huge boost in getting them out of scoring droughts, so expect him to continue building upon his recent success.

Lauri Markkanen will have another great matchup down low against the Hornets and he's been feasting during the Jazz' most recent winning streaks. His three-point shooting has taken a massive leap and he's become the team's most accurate shooter from deep. He'll have a solid size advantage over a player like Miles Bridges and if he can extend the defense out to the three-point line, he should be able to find his teammate Walker Kessler inside for easy baskets. All in all, the Jazz will be the much better team on paper and should look to end this game quickly.

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Hornets have had a rough start to 2024, but there's been some bright spots through their otherwise forgettable season. LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges are both back in the lineup and playing well for their team. While the recent trade of Terry Rozier hurts their scoring, it should give time for Ball and Bridges to fully develop and implement their two-man game. Their last 106-113 loss to the Detroit Pistons was particularly bad as they hard a hard time finding the nets all game. Bridges went 7-21 from the field and the rest of his team didn't shoot much better in their own right. To bounce back against the Jazz, the Hornets will have to move the ball on offense and free their players up for some easy, high-percentage looks around the rim.

The loss of Gordon Hayward continues to hurt the Hornets' offense and it's become apparent with their lack of production off of the bench. They're not exactly a deep team in terms of star power, but they play with a solid chemistry and have a good rapport as teammates. Look for LaMelo Ball to take control of the scoring as he tries to give them a boost at home – he's been quiet the last few games so fans are still waiting to see the old version of him that they've grown to love.

Final Jazz-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The Charlotte Hornets will be reeling for a win in this one after dropping a bad game to the Detroit Pistons. Their recent win over the Minnesota Timberwolves should give them confidence moving forward, but they continue to be plagued by injuries and a constant changing of their roster.

It's tough to back the Hornets with any sort of confidence right now and they seem like a franchise in disarray. The Jazz, on the other hand, are the NBA's streakiest team and with a win in their last game and an added day of rest ahead of this one, they're our pick to cover the spread and get the win.

Final Jazz-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Utah Jazz -8 (-110)