Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller victimized Rockets defender Dillon Brooks with a killer crossover on Friday.

On Friday evening, rookie sensation Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets hosted the Houston Rockets in a bit of NBA interconference play from Charlotte. Miller has had a mostly impressive rookie season up to date, giving fans something to cheer about as the Hornets flounder in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

On Friday against the Rockets, Miller put together one of the most impressive plays of his young career thus far when matched up against Rockets' noted defensive stopper Dillon Brooks. Miller first navigated around a screen from teammate PJ Washington, backed out to the three-point line, and then abruptly crossed back over to the baseline, causing Dillon Brooks to slip and fall and drawing oohs and ahhs from the Hornets crowd.

BRANDON MILLER HAD DILLON BROOKS ON THE FLOOR 😳pic.twitter.com/RAPwNAFEfT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 27, 2024

The play was a good showcase of the diverse skillset that convinced the Hroents to select Miller with the second overall pick this past NBA Draft. Not only does the forward possess great height that allows him to shoot over most any defender, but he also has great agility and ball-handling ability, both of which victimized Brooks on the above clip, before jumping into his smooth shooting form and burying the midrange jumper.

As previously noted, it's been somewhat of a rocky season thus far for the Hornets, as the team has yet to figure out how to put wins together on a consistent basis. However, as is the case with most rebuilding teams, priority number one is the development of the young stars, and it appears Miller is clearly headed down the right path.