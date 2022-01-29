Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in a nail-biter 117-114. In the first half, the Hornets held a comfortable double-digit lead. Everything was clicking for them on both sides of the ball and at one point, it looked like they were going to run away with the win. The Purple and Gold were without both LeBron James and Anthony Davis, so it looked like it was in the bag … until Russell Westbrook exploded in the second half.

Westbrook was caught in an intense battle with Bridges and the rest of the gang.

The intensity ramped up to the point where Bridges was hit with a tech for taunting Westbrook with the “too small” insult. Miles pretty much laughed it off in the postgame press conference and played down their little verbal dispute.

Miles Bridges got T'd up after his "too little" taunt on Russ 🍿 pic.twitter.com/fgOqHr6CVM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 29, 2022

“I was just having fun. Russell does that every time he scores on someone smaller than him and I did it to him and I got a tech. Hopefully I get my money back, it’s all good,” Bridges said.

Miles Bridges and Russell Westbrook fought hard all night. Bridges finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and six assist in the win. Meanwhile, Westbrook had a team-high 35 points.

Everybody knows that Westbrook loves to do those “too small” celebrations, or even rock the baby after bullying a defender. However, whenever someone has an opportunity to retaliate in the same fashion, it never sits to well with him. Bridges earned the right to do whatever celebration he wanted on Friday night after his big game.

In the Hornets’ last 14 games, Bridges had at least 20 points in 10 of those contests–proving that he’s capable of making a lot of people that attempt to guard him look small. James Borrego has even mentioned that he is “getting used to these 20 point games.”

“He makes big plays, and big shots,” Borrego said. “He’s just poised out there. He’s getting everybody’ best shot right now and he’s still finding ways to impact the game.”

On a nightly basis, the Hornets have several different names that the opposition has to account for, but Miles Bridges’ name might be at the top of it. This team is dangerous and is picking up steam heading into the All-Star break.