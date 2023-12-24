Nick Smith Jr. just had his best game of the season so far!

The Charlotte Hornets have lost their seventh straight game after putting up a fight against the defending champs, the Denver Nuggets, 102-95. It was a tightly contested game throughout the first half. In fact, the Hornets played stifling defense through the first 24 minutes. They came away with eight blocked shots and led the Nuggets 60-54. They just could not keep that same pressure on Denver heading into the next half unfortunately.

Still, there are some things to look forward to for the Hornets as they continue to move forward into the season, including rookie Nick Smith Jr. who had a breakout game.

Nick Smith Jr. has the right stuff

After only scoring two points in the first three quarters, Nick Smith Jr. poured in 17 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter. His career-high helped pull the Hornets to within three points in the fourth quarter.

“I missed a few early,” Smith Jr. said. “I just wanted to keep my rhythm and just keep taking the open ones. Just having movement on offense, that’s my biggest thing. My teammates found me and I was able to knock down some shots.'

He was an efficient 6-of-12 from the field and 5-of-7 from the 3-point line. Smith Jr. ignited the crowd after the Hornets were down by double digits most of the fourth quarter. Fans were even chanting “Get Nick the Ball!” once he hit his back-to-back triples to start swinging the momentum in their favor. Even though he had a major night, Smith knows he has to stay hungry to replicate more of these kind of opportunities.

“Just staying in the gym. Even on off days, just coming in here and getting shots up, before practice getting shots up, after practice getting shots up. Basically just staying in a rhythm even when I’m not playing. Working out consistently, making sure the guys upstairs that are doing the training and stuff, make sure everything stays sharp. Just waiting for my name to be called,” Nick Smith Jr. shared.

Steve Clifford chimes in

After having Terry Rozier as a late scratch before tip-off, Smith Jr. provided a Rozier-esque kind of spark that the team needed. He got his props from his head coach postgame.

“Nick scored 19 points on 12 shots. Now that’s efficiency. He got us back in the game. There are some things, obviously, that are positive, and that’s what you have to look at,” Clifford explained.

“Listen, he’s confident anyway. He doesn’t need a big boost. He’s one of the first guys in the gym, he’s a hard worker, he’s a very committed player. Hopefully this can be the beginning of something. …That’s his strength. He knows that. …He’s a shot maker, and tonight he got going.”

What's next for Hornets?

The Hornets will have a little holiday break, but they're off to a six-game road trip after Christmas. Five of those six games are against teams competing for postseason spots in the Western Conference. It's not going to be a cakewalk, especially with some guys out with injury.

The Hornets have their work cut out for them, but if they compete like how they did in the first half against Denver, they can snag some wins away from home as a late Christmas present to the fans. Hopefully, they also get healthier as the season progresses.