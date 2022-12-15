By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Charlotte Hornets gave the ultimate respect to former head coach Paul Silas with an emotional tribute on Wednesday ahead of their game against the Detroit Pistons.

Charlotte showed a tribute video at Spectrum Center remembering Silas, who passed away recently at the age of 79. The beautiful clip featured Silas’ time as a player in the NBA, as well as his coaching stint with the franchise in the late 1990s and early 2000s, as well as the 2010s.

Silas was an assistant for the Charlotte Hornets from 1997 to 1999 before becoming the head coach and holding the position until 2002. He returned to the franchise in 2010 and served as their head coach until 2012.

The Hornets honor & remember their former head coach, Paul Silas 🙏pic.twitter.com/nBZuU1Dhs0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 15, 2022

After playing the video, the Hornets offered a moment of silence for Paul Silas as they honor and remember his legacy with the team.

It’s certainly an emotional moment for the Hornets, but they couldn’t have done a better job in making sure he’ll forever be remembered in the city and within the franchise.

Silas is more than just a famed head coach. He is also a three-time NBA champion, a two-time All-Star and five-time All-Defensive Team member. He has made a huge impact on the game, with Lebron James–who played for Silas when he became head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2003 to 2005–also giving him nothing but love and praises for what he has done for him and the league.

“Probably one of the greatest human beings I’ve ever been around. The start of my journey in this league started with him,” James said of Silas recently.

While Paul Silas is gone, the Hornets and everyone in the NBA will surely never forget his contributions and his legacy.