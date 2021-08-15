Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington has yet to fully address his situation with ex-girlfriend Brittany Renner and the alleged $200,000 child support payments; however, he made one thing clear: he loves his son.

In a series of messages on Twitter and Instagram, Washington shared how much he misses his child with Renner. Apparently, he is not allowed to see his son and it has been difficult for him.

Just want to see my son 💙🉑🤞🏽 — PJ Washington (@PJWashington) August 13, 2021

yeah at this point it’s hard to believe this pj washington story actually happened. this unbelievable pic.twitter.com/7FB4XkblQD — Jamal Cristopher (@Clippers24seven) August 15, 2021

The Hornets big man also appeared to take shots at Brittany Renner, which could be a hint of his less than amicable relationship with the social media influencer. Their poor relationship could also be the reason why PJ Washington has been unable to see his son.

You got some nerve 😂 — PJ Washington (@PJWashington) August 14, 2021

Stand on principle — PJ Washington (@PJWashington) August 15, 2021

Previously, Washington seemed to respond to the rumors denying that he’s giving $200,000 in child support to Renner, telling the critics and trolls to “stop the cap” or “quit lying.”

By the looks of it, the situation of the Hornets rising star with his ex-partner is far from being resolved. Hopefully, though, he at least gets to see his son.

As reported previously, Washington and Renner started dating in 2019 even before the former was drafted 12th overall by the Hornets. They became official in 2020 and had a child together last May 2021. Before having a baby, the two seemed to have a great relationship until things started to fall apart recently.