The Charlotte Hornets landed Reggie Jackson in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers before the deadline. But while Charlotte may have traded for Jackson, it doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll ever suit up for the Hornets.

Jackson and the Hornets are expected to agree on a contract buyout, via Shams Charania of The Athletic. Charania notes that Jackson will be a prime guard target for many teams on the free agent market. Furthermore, the Hornets are looking to give their younger players more playing time to end the season

Charlotte agreed to acquire Jackson for center Mason Plumlee and a 2028 second-round pick, via Andrew Grief of the Los Angeles Times. In buying out Jackson, the Hornets are looking to move salary while acquiring draft capital for down the road.

Reggie Jackson appeared in 52 and started 38 games for the Clippers this season. He has averaged 10.9 points, 3.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game this season. After his contract buyout with the Hornets becomes official, Jackson will likely look to land with a contender in hopes of chasing an NBA title.

Trading Plumlee moves Mark Williams into the starting rotation. After selecting him with the 15th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Charlotte will now see what they have in the young center. Outside of LaMelo Ball, the Hornets have other young guards such as Dennis Smith Jr. and Theo Maledon who they’d rather give playing time too.

Charlotte will gladly take the roster flexibility and second-round pick. As for Jackson, he won’t play for the Hornets and will soon begin looking for his next team.