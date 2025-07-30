The MLB trade deadline is on Thursday, July 31, at 6 p.m. EST. The New York Yankees have already added third baseman Ryan McMahon and utility man Amed Rosario to the roster. However, it sounds like Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez has two potential targets the front office could trade for before the deadline.

Martinez got the rumor mill churning again after naming Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez as potential trade options for the Yankees. Martinez does question whether or not New York can afford to trade for either one of those players, but he also admits that anything could happen at this point.

“Trade deadline: Alcantara and Suarez could be key additions for the Yankees, but can they afford it? Anything could happen.”

Sandy Alcantara, who is 29 years old, has been involved in trade rumors for several weeks. The Yankees are not the only team linked to Alcantara, but he would make for a great addition to New York. Alcantara hasn't had the most successful season, but a change of scenery could change that. Through 104.0 innings pitched, Alcantara owns a 6.66 ERA and 1.433 WHIP while recording 77 strikeouts.

As for Eugenio Suarez, the Yankees already addressed their third base problem by acquiring McMahon from the Colorado Rockies. So, a trade for Suarez seems a bit less likely. Regardless, the 34-year-old third baseman is having a spectacular year and is one of the hottest names in the rumor mill. Through 383 at-bats, Suarez owns a .248 batting average and .321 OBP while recording 95 hits, 36 home runs, and 87 RBIs.

The Yankees are in second place in the AL East with only the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of them. We'll see if the front office has one more trick up its sleeve to potentially improve the roster. But only time will tell if New York can manage to pull off a deal that would truly benefit its World Series chances.

