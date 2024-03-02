The NBA season continues to roll along and we're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for this next Eastern Conference tilt. The Charlotte Hornets (15-45) will take on the Toronto Raptors (22-38) as both teams try to break their current losing skids. Check out our NBA odds series for our Hornets-Raptors prediction and pick.
The Charlotte Hornets are currently fourth in the Southeast Division and they hold the 13-spot in the East. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5, but they're coming into this one riding a three-game losing streak after facing the Bucks twice and the 76ers. They'll hope to grab this win as they've seen an overall improvement in their recent play.
The Toronto Raptors are currently last in the Atlantic Division and they hold the 12-spot in the Eastern standings. They've seen a similar story going .500 in their last 10 games with their last win coming in impressive fashion over the Indiana Pacers. Since, they've lost two-straight and will look to break out with a home win as favorites.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Hornets-Raptors Odds
Charlotte Hornets: +9 (-110)
Moneyline: +310
Toronto Raptors: -9 (-110)
Moneyline: -390
Over: 226 (-110)
Under: 226 (-110)
How to Watch Hornets vs. Raptors
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT
TV: TSN, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread/Win
Relative to the rest of their season, the last 10 games have been a minor success in the eyes of the Hornets in terms of them finally seeing a consistent run where they win games. They recently won four-straight and took down the Pacers and Jazz in the process, proving this team can stun a better seed on any given night. Miles Bridges has been the difference for them in his return and while they lost Terry Rozier to a trade, players like Tre Mann have stepped up to fill the role nicely.
The Hornets were recently stifled by the Milwaukee Bucks and only scored 184 points through two games due to the Bucks' length on defense. The Raptors pose a similar matchup issues, so the Hornets may have to spread the floor and find shots from behind the arc if they want to be successful. They've already seen one win over these Raptors this season and if they can get Cody Martin back in time for this one, they'll have a good chance to cover on the road.
Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Raptors lead this season series 2-1 and they're 8-2 over the Hornets in their last 10 meetings. Despite their overall troubles, they've been a slightly better home team this year at 12-18 and come into this game as rightful favorites. The Raptors also lead the entire league in fast-break points at 18.8 per game, so expect them to get out and running against this Hornets team.
The Raptors have gone 4-2 ATS in their last six games, four of which were played on their home floor. With their leader Scottie Barnes out indefinitely, it'll be up to his teammates to salvage whatever of the season they have left. Jakob Poeltl will have a great matchup in the paint against this smaller Hornets' lineup and the Raptors also rank near the league-tops in shooting percentage from the paint – look for them to feed the ball to Poeltl early and often as he gets inside and gets to the line.
Final Hornets-Raptors Prediction & Pick
Both teams are struggling heading into this one, but they've also both been able to improve their current state from what it what earlier in the year. The Hornets could be without Cody Martin, Brandon Miller, and Seth Curry ahead of this one so the Raptors would certainly benefit from the head-to-head matchups.
The Raptors also have a ton of length on the defensive end and we've seen the Hornets struggle against sound defensive teams. They benefit most from making this a shootout and the Raptors will look to slow the pace and play this in the half-court set.
Miles Bridges should have the best matchup on the floor for the Hornets with Scottie Barnes out, but Charlotte still lacks the perimeter defenders to keep up with Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett. With the success they're having on the fast break, I like the Raptors to push this pace and turn their defense into offense as they get the win. However, let's roll with the Charlotte Hornets to cover the wide spread.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Hornets-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Charlotte Hornets +9 (-110)