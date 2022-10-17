In last week’s installment of House of the Dragon, King Viserys Targaryen finally succumbs to his disease. In doing so, the battle for the Iron Throne will explode into a full-blown war between the Greens and the Blacks. Learn how the aftermath of Viserys’ death will spark the Targaryen civil war in this House of the Dragon episode 9 ending explained.

House of the Dragon episode 9 ending explained

This week’s episode of House of the Dragon starts with Queen Alicent Hightower learning about the death of King Viserys Targaryen from a servant. She tells the Hand of the King and her father, Otto, and of her husband’s wish for Aegon to be king.

A small council meeting commences with its participants learning of Viserys’ death. With his final breath, Otto tells everyone that the king told Alicent that he wishes Aegon to be the next king. It is discovered that several members of the small council have been plotting to install Aegon as king while Lord Lyman Beesbury vehemently protests against it. This prompts Ser Criston Cole to kill Lord Beesbury, an act that leads to a confrontation between him and Ser Harrold Westerling, commander of the Kingsguard.

Otto defuses the situation and the small council continues its discussion about the line of succession. Alicent denies any action to kill Rhaenyra as his father orders Ser Westerling to apprehend Rhaenyra’s family. In response, he gives back his white cloak and resigns as commander of the Kingsguard.

Alicent visits the chambers of Helaena to find Aegon, only for her to say that his husband is not around. The queen confides in her daughter that Viserys, only for Helaena to say that there is a beast beneath the boards. All of a sudden, Aemond enters and looks at the two. Meanwhile, Otto asks Ser Erryk Cargyll about Aegon’s whereabouts. He orders him to take his brother along and remove their white cloaks to find the prince. Rhaenys also finds himself locked in her chambers as most inhabitants of the Red Keep are locked up in a single location.

Back in her chambers, Alicent speaks to Criston and asks him to find Aegon. Aemond comes along to help Criston as the pair leave Alicent. The pair set out to find Aegon while Erryk and Arryk Cargyll do the same in King’s Landing. Meanwhile, Otto addresses several lords in the throne room and tells them to declare Aegon as king. Those who refuse to bend the knee are taken away. All of this occurs while Larys Strong is observing from a distance.

The Cargyll twins continue their search, which leads them to a pit where children fight each other to the death. For his part, Aemopnd argues that he deserves the throne more than his brother. Over in the Red Keep, Larys spots a lord fleeing from King’s Landing. Otto sentences him to die and thanks Larys for his service. As this is happening, Alicent watches over the body of his dead husband and cries. She then visits Rhaenys in her chambers and apologizes for locking her up. The queen asks for her support in installing Aegon to be king of the Seven Kingdoms. Rhaenys doesn’t give an answer but tempts Alicent about taking the throne for herself. The queen leaves shortly after.

Otto meets Mysaria, the White Worm and gives her a bag of gold to find Aegon. She tells the Hand that Aegon is safely tucked away and she’ll only give him back if the children are safe from the fight pits in the city. Otto agrees and Mysaria leads him to the prince’s whereabouts.

The Cargyll twins locate Aegon as Criston and Aemond try to stop them. They fight each other with Criston and Aemond besting their opponents. Meanwhile, Aegon screams that he is not fit to rule, an idea that heavily tempts Aemond.

Alicent confronts Otto in his chambers about finding Aegon. The queen tells him that she’ll commence talks with Rhaenyra on Dragonstone and Criston will be named commander of the Kingsguard. She adds that Aegon will become king and a ceremony will be held for everyone in King’s Landing to see. In her chambers, Larys speaks alone to Alicent about how Otto found Aegon first. He confides that there is a network of spies in the Red Keep and Talya, her servant, is one of them. Larys suggests that killing the head of this spy network will ensure her safety and that of her son.

Rhaenys is met by Ser Erryk who takes the princess to escape to Dragonstone He suggests taking a ship by Blackwater Bay and leave her dragon be. Instead, Rhaenys is led by the crowd to witness the crowning of the new king in the Great Sept. Meanwhile, a shadowy figure burns a house in King’s Landing.

While on their way to the Great Sept, Alicent tells Aegon that it was his father’s last wish for him to be king. As the coronation is underway, Otto addresses the crowd and tells them that it was Viserys’ wish for Aegon to succeed him. Aegon enters and is crowned by Criston for everyone to see. While this is happening, Rhaenys escapes and takes Melys, her dragon. They burst from under the Great Sept, causing the crowd to disperse. She stands in front of Alicent and Aegon before flying off to Dragonstone.

What just happened? A House of the Dragon episode 9 recap

This House of the Dragon episode 9 recap deals mainly with Alicent Hightower and the Greens’ effort to install Aegon as the new king after Viserys. After a search throughout King’s Landing, the prince is finally found. Although he is reluctant at first, Aegon is crowned king of the Seven Kingdoms. This prompts Rhaenys to confront the usurpers with Melys, her Dragon, before stepping away from the decision to burn them alive. in doing so, Rhaenyra will be informed of Alicent’s treachery, which will then spark the Dance of the Dragons.

This episode sets up the last installment of season 1, which will see Rhaenyra respond to Aegon usurping the throne. Until then, it’s best to stay tuned next week to learn how it will all go down between the warring factions vying for the Iron Throne.