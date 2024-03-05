Team Black and Team Greens will be seeing their favorite houses soon as the HOTD season 2 is gearing up for a summer release. The' Game of Thrones' spinoff, ‘House of the Dragon (HOTD)' season 2 will premiere in June. Warner Bros. Discovery streaming and gaming chief J.B. Perrette confirmed the release. While also in an interview at Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media and Telecom conference to discuss WBD's entertainment endeavors.
Now, the HOTD season 2 summer release has no specific date yet. But this announcement marks the most significant detail unveiled about the release window so far. HBO chief Casey Bloys had hinted at an “early summer” debut last November. With Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav narrowing it down to “next quarter” during the company’s Q4 earnings call on Feb. 23.
Derived from George R.R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood,” the series delves into the Targaryen dynasty's saga. Set approximately 200 years prior to the events of “Game of Thrones.” Returning cast members include Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, and others, while new additions like Abubakar Salim and Gayle Rankin join the ensemble.
What's confirmed so far is that other than HOTD season 2 summer premiere, it's also going to comprise 8 episodes. This is lesser than the 10-episode first season of House of the Dragon aired from Aug. 21 to Oct. 23, 2022. So far, the Game of Thrones spin-off garnered remarkable ratings and prompting a swift renewal for a second season.
Filming for Season 2 commenced at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden Studios in April 2023, unaffected by industry strikes due to completed scripts prior to production.
The first season of House of the Dragon is available to watch on HBO Max.