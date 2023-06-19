Pete Davidson had a car crash back in March where he wrecked his Mercedes into a Beverly Hills home. After recklessly driving with his girlfriend and crashing into a home, Davidson went to court for the incident. Now, with the case nearly closed, there's been an update on the house: it's gone, per TMZ.

The two story Beverly Hills home used to sit at the intersection of Rodeo Drive and a smaller street was recently razed. There's no trace of the home, just the outline of its foundation remains on the lot.

After the accident, the minimal damage to the home seemed like it would be covered by the comedian himself or homeowner's insurance. It wasn't clear how much the repairs for the damages would cost, but now it seems like instead of repairs, they're rebuilding from the bottom up.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Three months after Pete Davidson's car crash, he officially heard back from the LA District Attorney following the incident. He was charged with one count of reckless driving. Reckless driving can carry a sentence of up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, and/or a knock on your driver's license. What the punishment for Davidson's wreck is has yet to be determined.

Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were involved in a car crash on March 4 where Davidson lost control of his vehicle and smashed into a family home in Beverly Hills. No one was injured during the accident. The comedian wasn't arrested and there were no drugs or alcohol involved. The owner of the home decided not to press charges, and was simply happy no one was hurt.