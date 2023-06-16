Pete Davidson was officially heard back from the LA District Atourney following his car crash. Three months ago, Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were involved in a car crash on March 4 where Davidson lost control of his vehicle and smashed into a family home in Beverly Hills. He was charged with one count of reckless driving, per TMZ.

Reckless driving can carry a sentence of up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, and/or a knock on your driver's license. What the punishment for Davidson's wreck is has yet to be determined.

As for the car crash back in March, Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders were driving, likely fast, in a Beverly Hills neighborhood. How Davidson lost control is unclear, but he ultimately hopped a curb and took out a fire hydrant before hitting the side of a house. No one was hurt in the incident.

At the time, Davidson wasn't arrested and police didn't believe alcohol or drugs were involved in the incident. But, the daughter of the homeowner was a bit traumatized after the accident. Her father reported that when the accident occurred, she thought there was an earthquake. The comedian and his girlfriend since apologized to the girl. The girl's father isn't pressing charges and was just relieved everyone was okay.

What wasn't okay was the house. The exact price to repair the damages hasn't been said, but Davidson's Mercedes penetrating the exterior wall. The yard and lawn also sustained damage. Davidson nor his reps have said anything on the matter.