Houston basketball star Jamal Shead received huge endorsements from Kelvin Sampson and Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger after the win.

The Houston basketball team continues to look like one of the best in the country as they hope for a top seed in the NCAA Tournament. On Monday night, the Cougars won a massive game against No. 2 Iowa State, 73-65. Jamal Shead was the best player on the court for either team on Monday, night as the Cougars star finished with 26 points, six assists and three steals on 6-10 from the field.

After the game, Shead received huge praise from Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson:

“I never hear them mention Jamal Shead…I would highly encourage them to watch him play at least once…I wouldn't trade Jamal Shead for any point guard in America. I think we have the best point guard. He's a winner…He's what we stand for…He's just one of those kids you want your kid to grow up to be like.”

Kelvin Sampson on senior point guard Jamal Shead. This almost made me tear up. That’s a coach who loves his player 🥺. “I wouldn’t trade Jamal Shead for any point guard in America. He is what we stand for. He has a tremendous mother and father. He’s going to graduate with a… pic.twitter.com/9cnf0lYfna — Jordan Stocks (@StockTalks21) February 20, 2024

It wasn't just Sampson who was impressed by Shead, but Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger had some huge comments after Shead's performance, per Josh Criswell:

“Offensively, he makes everything go for them. Defensive he sets the tone for the defense. He commands the game. He's got tremendous character…He's a winner. He's a guy that's worked for it…It's amazing. It's nothing short of amazing.”

“It’s nothing short of amazing.” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger praises Jamal Shead after another Big 12 Player of the Year-caliber performance. pic.twitter.com/bo8UV7LHPs — Josh Criswell (@criswell_sports) February 20, 2024

Jamal Shead is in his senior season and is averaging 13.3 PPG with 5.8 assists and has three 20-plus point performances in his last six games, as well as double digits in each of his last four. He is only behind L.J. Cryer (15 PPG) on Houston's roster, but Shead does so many other things on the floor every game that shows how important he is to the team. As Otzelberger noted, playing 38 minutes and putting up a complete stat line is impressive. Snead had 26 points, six assists, four rebounds, three steals, two three-pointers, and went 12-13 from the line.

It doesn't get much better than that, and Kelvin Sampson admitted that he wouldn't trade Jamal Shead for any other point guard in the country.

Next up for Houston is a tough road game against No. 11 Baylor on Saturday as they draw near the end of Big 12 Conference play.