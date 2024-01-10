Kelvin Sampson was stunned after the loss.

The Houston basketball team suffered a crushing loss to Iowa State on an upset-filled Tuesday night, the same night top-ranked Purdue fell to Nebraska. The Iowa State Cyclones defeated Houston in Ames, 57-53. After Jamal Shead tied the game with 56 seconds left, Milam Momcilovic hit a jumper and a pair of free throws to give Iowa State the upset win over Houston.

After the game, Houston basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson was stunned at the result, per Jeff Borzello of ESPN.

“I don't know if it was as much Iowa State. It was us. We were just, I don't know what. I wish I did.”

This was the first loss of the season for the Houston basketball team after a 14-0 start, and it was an uncharacteristic performance altogether. They scored just 21 points in the first half. But, the odd part is that they shot 38% percent from the field compared to Iowa State shooting 38.3& and Houston shot better from the three-point line and had more rebounds.

But, the Houston basketball team had 16 turnovers, and just two players finished in double figures on the night.

With No. 1 Purdue and No. 1 Houston losing on the same night, both to unranked opponents, that marked the first time such an occurrence had happened since 2016.

The Houston basketball team got a rude awakening to Big 12 Conference life with a tough road game in Ames, and they will now travel to face TCU on the road before returning home for games against Texas Tech and UCF. With Baylor, Texas, BYU, Kansas, and Oklahoma all ranked, it will be a gauntlet schedule for them.