The transfer portal frenzy is heating up in college football and some of the best players in college football's version of free agency are starting to find new homes. Some teams, including Houston, are scooping up new quarterbacks as they look to make a push toward the College Football Playoff in 2025.

After a disappointing season in the Big 12, Houston went hunting for a new signal caller to compete in such a high-flying conference. On Wednesday night, the Cougars struck gold when former Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman committed to Houston for the 2025 season, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

Weigman was a blue chip recruit coming out of high school when he committed to Texas A&M. He was projected to be one of the best quarterbacks in college football in 2024, but a rocky start to the season both due to injuries and inconsistent play led Mike Elko to bench Weigman for Marcel Reed.

Weigman played for parts of each of the last three seasons and will come to Houston as a redshirt junior. Over those three seasons, Weigman completed 60% of his passes for 2,694 yards and 19 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He also added 261 yards and two touchdowns as a runner.

The Cypress, Texas native came into the 2024 season as an NFL Draft hopeful and was even showing up as a potential first-round pick in some mock drafts. He has a big frame and good arm talent along with the athleticism to hurt defenses with his legs, making him an intriguing prospect with the physical tools to develop into an NFL quarterback. However, his stock fell after some uneven performances this season and he will have to rebuild it while at Houston.

Weigman is certainly an upgrade over what the Cougars were working with at the position in 2024. Both Donovan Smith and Zeon Chriss saw time behind center for Houston, and the offense continued to sputter no matter who was back there. As a result, Houston scored just 168 points in 12 games — by far the worst mark in the Big 12 — and finish with a 4-8 record. With Weigman under center, those marks should significantly improve next season.