It is a top-25 match-up in the Big 12 as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Houston-BYU prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is a top-25 match-up in the Big 12 as Houston faces BYU. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Houston-BYU prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Houston comes into the game sitting at 16-2 on the year, but both losses this year happened in conference play. First, they lost a defensive battle with Iowa State on the road, falling 57-53. Then it was a last-second, one-point loss to TCU, as thye fell 68-67. Since then, they have now won two straight. First, it was a dominating performance against Texas Tech. They would hold Texas Tech to 54 points, winning 77-54. Then, the defense stepped up again, beating UCF 57-42.

Meanwhile, BYU is 14-4 on the year and is coming off a loss last time out. They faced Texas Tech last time out. While BYU had a 16-point lead at the half, it would crumble in the second half. BYU was held to 30 points in the second half, as Texas Tech scored 53 to win the game 85-78

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Houston-BYU Odds

Houston: -2.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -134

BYU: +2.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 135.5 (-110)

Under: 135.5 (-110)

How to Watch Houston vs. BYU

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Houston Will Cover The Spread/Win

Houston is ranked first in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are ranked 18th in adjusted offensive efficiency, but first in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency. Houston is 151st in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 187th in effective field goal percentage. LJ Cryer leads the way on offense this year. He is scoring 15.2 points per game this year while shooting 40.8 percent. He is helped out by Jamal Shead. Shead is averaging 11.1 points per game this year, while also having 6.1 assists per game this year. Rounding out the top scorers this year is Emanuel Sharp. He had 12.5 points per game this year, with 38.8 percent shooting this year.

Houston is 13th in the NCAA in rebounds per game this year. They are third in the nation in offensive rebounding this year, but 132nd in defensive rebounding this year. This is led by J'Wan Roberts this year, with 7.1 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Ja'Vier Francis comes in with 5.4 rebounds per game this year. Further, two other players come in with over four rebounds per game this year.

Houston is number one in the nation in points against per game. They are first in opponent field goal percentage this year while sitting tenth in blocks and fifth in steals. Jamal Shead comes in with 2.3 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Emanuel Sharp has 1.4 steals per game, while three other guys have more than a steal per game this year. Further, Roberts has a block per game, while Francis has 1.7 per game this year.

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win

BYU comes in ranked tenth in the nation in KenPoms adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 13th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 18th in adjusted defensive efficiency. BYU is currently eighth in the nation in points per game this year while sitting first in the nation in assists per game on the year. Jaxson Robinson leads the team in points per game this year. He comes into the game with 13.8 points per game this year. Meanwhile, Trevin Knell is second on the team with 12.7 points per game. Further, five players sit with over ten points per game.

There are also four players averaging over four assists per game this year. Dallin Hall leads the way with 4.6 assists per game this year, while also scoring 9.3 points per game. Spencer Johnson is also averaging four assists per game while having 11.4 points per game this year.

BYU has been solid on the glass this year, sitting fifth in the nation in rebounds per game this year. Further, they are first in the nation in defensive rebounding rate this year. Noah Waterman leads the way here, with 6.5 rebounds per game. Spencer Johnson is second with 5.7 rebounds per game. Still, BYU has four other players with over four rebounds per game this year.

BYU is 18th in the nation in opponent points per game on the year. They are also 17th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. They average just 2.8 blocks per game this year while having just 6.7 steals per game. but BYU does a great job of forcing bad shots and then cleaning up on the boards.

Final Houston-BYU Prediction & Pick

These are the top two teams in average scoring margin this year. Still, BYU has not faced a team at the level of Houston this year. Houston is wonderful at slowing the game down and making sure they control the pace of play. With BYU's level of play in rebounding, and offensive efficiency, this will still be a close game. BYU wins games with rebounding though. With Houston not giving a lot of opportunities to do that, expect this game to be decided by just a few points.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Houston-BYU Prediction & Pick: BYU +2.5 (-118)