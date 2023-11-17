Alabama A&M escaped Mississippi Valley State to secure a 30-21 victory on Thursday night to salvage the football season.

Alabama A&M escaped Mississippi Valley State in a 30-21 victory to end the season. Alabama A&M withstood being outscored 14-9 in the second half to prevent a comeback attempt by the Delta Devils in the Thursday Night season finale for both teams.

Alabama A&M struck first when Quincy Casey found Jacolby Hewitt 49-yard pass to put the Bulldogs in the redzone. Two plays later, Donovan Eaglin ran it in for a 17-yard touchdown run that put Alabama A&M a 7-0 lead. The Bulldogs scored again to push the lead to 14-0 after Cameron Young found the endzone after Casey thew him a touchdown that was returned for 14-yards.

It seemed as if the game was going to get out of hand and the Delta Devils were about to suffer another blowout loss to conclude a rather disappointing season. But Mississippi Valley State fought back. They scored a touchdown to make the score 14-7 after Ty’Jarian Williams found Kerrick Ross, who took the ball to the house for a 64-yard reception. Mississippi Valley had some momentum.

However, The Bulldogs made sure to stifle any hopes to get back in the game after Trenton Taylor strip-sacked Williams, causing the ball to roll into tthe endzone. Marvin Smith recovered it for a touchdown. Alabama A&M led 21-7 headed into halftime.

Mississippi Valley still had some fight left. They had a good second half by all accounts, outscoring Alabama A&M 14-9. But, it didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to get their first touchdown, as Eaglin broke free for a 67-yard touchdown run only 50 seconds into the 3rd quarter. The two-play, 70-yard drive put the Bulldogs up 27-7.

Again, Mississippi Valley State fought back. A few minutes later, they capped off a three-play, 31-yard drive with a 1-yard QB keeper touchdown run by Williams to make the score 27-14. The Delta Devils continued to keep their foot on the gas as Willims threw another touchdown strike to Jaxson Davis for a 62-yard reception that made the score 27-21 early in the fourth quarter.

It took Alabama A&M until the final drive of the game to escape Mississippi Valley State. Victor Barbosa connected on a 37-yard field goal that pushed the score to 30-21 with 4:29 left in the game. Mississippi Valley State was unable to get their way back into the game. They tried to air the ball out but Williams pass was intercepted by

In the final minutes of the game, Alabama A&M’s offense remained composed, running down the clock and securing a 37-yard field goal by Victoria Barbosa. The Bulldogs’ 14-play, 50-yard drive extended their lead to 30-21, leaving little time for Mississippi Valley State to respond.

The win is Alabama A&M’s fifth victory of the season, as they finish the year 5-6. Although the Bulldogs won, questions arise about if head coach Connell Maynor is right to lead the team after another year under .500.