Team USA guard Austin Reaves had a nightmare game against Lithuania in the final group play game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, and Lithuania point guard Vaidas Kariniauskas made it sting a little extra with his trash-talking of Reaves down the stretch of Lithuania's massive upset over Team USA, 110-104.

Kariniauskas, who led Lithuania with 15 points, shared why he taunted Austin Reaves in particular with BasketNews after the game.

“I played with [Austin Reaves’] brother last year so I talked with him before the game. He said ‘Give him the trash talk’, so I gave him that.” Lithuania’s Vaidas Kariniauskas on his viral photo trash talking Austin Reaves 😂 (via @BasketNews_com)pic.twitter.com/Mgxahb10le — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 3, 2023

Austin Reaves' brother, Spencer, played college basketball for North Greenville and Central Missouri before playing in Germany professionally last year.

In addition to the familial trash talk, Lithuania also gave Team USA its only loss in the group stage of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Reaves, who was only 1-for-4 and fouled out of the game, said that Team USA didn't overlook a tough Lithuanian squad, via BasketNews.

“Tip your hat every one of them. We knew what we were getting into. It's not like we came out and underestimated them. They're a good team, and they proved it tonight,” Reaves said. “They just came out and played better than us.”

Lithuania started the game a perfect 9-for-9 from behind the arc, and were up 17 points at halftime.

On whether the loss to Lithuania was a wake-up call for Team USA or not, Reaves kept it simple, via BasketNews.

“If it's not now, it never will be. It's win or go home now,” Reaves said.

Austin Reaves and Team USA can't afford any more slip-ups, as they've entered the elimination stage of the 2023 FIBA World Cup bracket. The United States men's basketball team, who was a big favorite at the start of the 2023 FIBA World Cup to win it all, will take on Italy in a quarterfinals matchup next.