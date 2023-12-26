Jayson Tatum taking a page out of LeBron's book.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is primarily known as a scorer. But on Christmas Day, when his shots weren't falling against the rival Los Angeles Lakers, Tatum found other ways to take over the game.

The four-time All-Star finished with 25 points but went 6-for-15 from the field during the 126-115 win. More notably, Tatum added eight rebounds, seven assists, one block, and just one turnover.

Despite the rough shooting performance, the Duke product found the right shots for others when faced with various double-teams. Ironically, Tatum learned how to adapt his style of play from Lakers star LeBron James, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

“Gotta give LeBron a lot of credit. He's been the most complete player in the game for a very, very long time. It's a lot that you can learn from a guy like him,” the Celtics forward said. “You're not always going to make shots but you still want to be the best player and dominate the game in different ways every single night. So that's what I tried to do.”

James had a similar showing to Tatum, but perhaps a little more underwhelming. He notched 16 points, going 5-for-14 from the field while posting nine boards, eight assists, and three turnovers.

Following Boston's Christmas victory, the Celtics are 23-6 and remain in first place in the Eastern Conference. The C's have also beaten their West Coast rivals three straight times, something that hasn't been done by either squad since 2017.

Now the Celtics will head back home to TD Garden for a bit after going 3-1 during their tough, four-game road trip. They'll face off against the struggling Detroit Pistons on Thursday night and then the Toronto Raptors the day after.