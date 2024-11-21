Pop icon Ed Sheeran demonstrated his dedication to Ipswich Town FC in a unique way over the summer, showing that his passion for football goes far beyond the pitch. As a devoted fan and minority shareholder of Ipswich, Sheeran played an unexpected role in securing a key signing for the newly promoted Premier League side, per ESPN.

From Wembley to Recruitment: Sheeran’s Double Duty

During a whirlwind evening in August, Sheeran prepared to join Taylor Swift on stage at Wembley Stadium. Just moments before taking the spotlight, he took an urgent Zoom call to assist Ipswich in recruiting a player. According to Ipswich CEO Mark Ashton, the targeted footballer turned out to be a huge fan of the British singer-songwriter.

Recognizing the opportunity, Sheeran stepped in to sway the decision. “Ed spoke with the player directly from the training ground via Zoom,” Ashton revealed at a Soccerex event in Miami. Though Ashton did not name the player, he confirmed that the individual has since become a valuable contributor, frequently finding the back of the net.

The next day, Ipswich announced the signing of Sammie Szmodics from Blackburn. Szmodics, a star in the Championship league, celebrated his transition to Ipswich by sharing a picture with Sheeran after scoring an overhead goal in a match against Tottenham.

More Than a Superstar: Sheeran’s Role at Ipswich

Sheeran’s connection to Ipswich Town runs deep. A lifelong supporter, he became the club’s shirt sponsor in 2021 and purchased a minority stake in 2023. While he avoids influencing the club's voting or strategic decisions, his passion for the team shines through in moments like the impromptu player pitch.

When announcing his ownership role, Sheeran shared his pride in Ipswich and the Suffolk community. “This is just me putting money into the club I love and them reciprocating the gesture,” he explained. The Grammy winner humbly deflected suggestions that he might influence signings or tactics, jokingly warning fans not to message him with ideas.

Ipswich, now under the spotlight for their Premier League journey, continues to benefit from Sheeran’s unique blend of star power and heartfelt support. As they face Manchester United in Ruben Amorim’s debut match as United’s coach, the club's story gains even more momentum.