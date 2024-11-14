Ed Sheeran has an insane car collection. Sheeran is a decorated musician, who has garnered four Grammy Award wins and is the second-most followed artist on Spotify. He has released several hit singles, including Perfect, Give Me Love, Photograph, and Castle on the Hill.

Given Sheeran's accomplishments, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Ed Sheeran's insane $2 million car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sheeran has a net worth of around $200 million. With extra cash to spare, it isn't surprising that he filled up his garage with some of the most coveted cars in the market, as per sources.

10. Mini Cooper S

The cheapest car in Sheeran's collection is a Mini Cooper S. The Mini Cooper S is powered by a 2.0-liter Inline-4 engine. It produces 189 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque. The Mini Cooper S has a six-speed manual transmission and can go as fast as 143 mph. It only requires 6½ seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph. For this elite car, Sheeran paid around $25,950.

9. Audi Q7

Next up on this list is Sheeran's Audi Q7, which cost the Perfect singer $60,995. The Audi Q7 derives its power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged Inline-4 engine. It produces 261 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. It can reach a maximum speed of 130 mph, and it has an eight-speed automatic transmission. Moreover, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just under seven seconds.

8. Mercedes-AMG G63

Sheeran seems to also be a fan of SUVs as he owns a Mercedes-AMG G63. For this luxurious SUV with off-roading features, the Photograph artist paid around $156,450. The G63 gets its power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 gas engine. It produces 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque.

With a nine-speed automatic transmission, it can speed up to 152 mph. It only requires 4½ seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

7. Bentley Bentayga

Another SUV in Sheeran's collection is a Bentley Bentayga. Sold in the market for $177,000, the Bentayga is built with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It produces 542 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. The Bentayga can attain a top speed of 180 mph, and it has an eight-speed automatic transmission. Moreover, only 4.4 seconds is needed to go from 0 to 60 mph.

6. Aston Martin DB9

Considered to be one of the most coveted cars in the market, Sheeran also owns an Aston Martin DB9. Retailing in the market for $188,295, the DB9 can speed up to 186 mph, and it has a six-speed automatic transmission.

Furthermore, it produces 510 horsepower and 497 lb-ft of torque, as it's designed with a 5.9-liter V12 powertrain. The DB9 can also move from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds.

5. Range Rover SV Autobiography

A staple among Hollywood celebrities, it isn't surprising that the four-time Grammy Award-winning artist also owns a Range Rover SV Autobiography. For this top-of-the-line SUV, Sheeran shelled out $216,675. Equipped with a 5.0-liter V8 engine, the SV Autobiography produces 557 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque.

With an eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission, this powerful SUV can reach a top speed of 155 mph. It just needs 3.6 seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

4. Ferrari 488 GTB

Everyone dreams of having a Ferrari. As a result, Sheeran took out $262,647 to acquire the Ferrari 488 GTB. The 488 GTB is built with a 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It produces 660 horsepower and 560 lb-ft of torque.

Designed with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the Ferrari 488 GTB can attain a maximum speed of 201 mph. Moreover, it can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in under three seconds.

3. Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder

Speaking of super cars, the Everything Has Changed artist also has a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder parked in his garage. The super car cost Sheeran around $300,000.

Powered by a 5.2-liter V10 engine, the Gallardo Spyder produces 543 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. It also has a six-speed single-clutch automated manual transmission and can go full speed at 195 mph. It also can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in under four seconds.

2. Ferrari 812 Superfast

The second Ferrari in Sheeran's collection is the $341,712 Ferrari 812 Superfast. The 812 Superfast is equipped with a 6.5-liter V12 engine. It produces 789 horsepower and 529 lb-ft of torque.

In terms of speed, the Ferrari 812 Superfast has no problems peaking at 211 mph, and it has a seven-speed automatic transmission. Furthermore, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than three seconds.

1. Rolls Royce Cullinan

Retailing in the market for $351,250, the most expensive car in Sheeran's collection is a Rolls Royce Cullinan. The Cullinan produces 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque, as it's powered by a 6.7-liter V12 engine. Built with an eight-speed automatic transmission, it can reach a top speed of 155 mph. It just needs 4½ seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Ed Sheeran's insane $2 million car collection.