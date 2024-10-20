The New York Knicks have been busy finalizing their roster in advance of the 2024-25 season, one that will be filled with championship expectations following their trade for Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Towns was brought in large part due to the perceived lack of depth in the New York frontcourt, depth that will now be tested even more due to a recent injury development.

“New York Knicks say forward Precious Achiuwa sustained a strained left hamstring and will be re-evaluated in 2-4 weeks,” reported NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Achiuwa was inserted into a larger role during the Knicks' playoff run a season ago due to the plethora of injuries that the team suffered in the second round against the Indiana Pacers, and although he gave an admirable effort, it was clear that the Knicks needed to add some depth in that area this offseason.

This was especially true due to the continued injury struggles of center Mitchell Robinson, who is now the longest-tenured Knicks player after some of the transactions the team made this summer. Robinson will miss part of the 2024-25 season with an ankle ailment.

Achiuwa's injury figures to put even more pressure on Towns to be ready to perform at an All-Star level right away despite adjusting to a new offensive scheme centered around point guard Jalen Brunson.

Towns joins fellow offseason acquisition Mikal Bridges, as well as the newly resigned OG Anunoby, as new faces in the Knicks locker room for a team that has legitimate championship aspirations for the first time in over two decades.

In any case, the Knicks will get their first crack at the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics to open up their season on October 22. That game is set to tip off at 7:30 PM ET from Boston.