Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Wondering how much time you have to set aside for the recently released remake? Here’s how long Resident Evil 4 is, from the time it takes to just beat it fully, to the game length for completionists.

As with most games, one of the questions players asked is this: Exactly how long or how much time is needed to beat Resident Evil 4? Thankfully, we have an answer to that question.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The common consensus online seems to be that players will need around 15 hours to beat the remake. That’s how much time players need just to go through the game’s chapters. That’s around the same time it took players to beat the original game. Doing some extra and side content brings the time needed to complete the game to 19.5 hours. However, if you intend on doing a completionist run, it will take up to 31 hours. This includes going through the game various times to get all the weapons, collectibles, costumes, and more.

Of course, you don’t have to do a completionist run to see just why the game has high ratings. Going through the game once is enough to see why a lot of people regard this game as one of the best games of all time.

That’s all the information we have about Resident Evil 4’s length. The game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.