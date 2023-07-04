The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest took place once again on July 4 despite the initial cancelation due to weather. As always, Joey Chestnut is the man of the hour, and he once again won the event to give him his 16th title. Prior to the event being resumed, Chestnut dropped an NSFW take, and shortly after, they decided to do the event after all.

Chestnut is a once-in-a-lifetime type of athlete, and his accolades and record as arguably the world's greatest eater are tough to top. So, that begs the question: How many records does Joey Chestnut own?

Joey Chestnut's Records

In total, Chestnut has a world record for holding 55 different eating records. They stretch as far from deep-fried asparagus to hard-boiled eggs to hamburgers and, of course, hot dogs. There is a comprehensive list of the records Chestnut holds on his page on Major League of Eating. But here are some of the most notable (and hard to believe) records that he holds.

182 Chicken Wings (30 minutes)

76 Hot Dogs (10 minutes)

141 Hard-Boiled Eggs (8 minutes)

126 Tacos (8 minutes)

121 Twinkies (6 minutes)

118 Jalapeno Poppers (10 minutes)

There are so many more to count, but Chestnut's skill is unlike anything we have ever seen.

The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest pays out $10,000 to the first-place winner, so his 16 titles there have netted him nearly $200,000 before taxes. In 2022, it was reported that Chestnut took home a half-million dollars in eating contests, and his net worth is somewhere around $4 million.

There are plenty of unreal eating shows on television, but Joey Chestnut doing all of these records in this stunning amount of time is quite unique, and he has no plans of slowing down after winning his 16th title on July 4, 2023.