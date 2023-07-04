Joey Chestnut took down the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 16th time on Tuesday, eating 62 hot dogs and buns in the allotted 10 minutes, and he had an epic quote after his victory.

“I have some extra room, so I'll be having some beers later,” Joey Chestnut said after the victory, according to Darren Rovell.

Chestnut fell one short of his 2022 total of 63 hot dogs and buns. His all-time best record is 76 hot dogs and buns, which was set in 2021. Regardless, he won the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating contest for the 16th time.

We know he has the capability to eat 14 more hot dogs in the span of time he was given, so it should not be a huge surprise that he has room for some beers to celebrate the 4th of July tonight.

It was a wild day for Chestnut. At first, it was thought that he would not be able to compete in the competition, as it was briefly canceled due to rain. However, Chestnut remained determined to make the event go on. The rain cleared, and they ran the event. Chestnut and the rest of the competitors' routines were disrupted, but the show went on, and Chestnut took home No. 16.

Miki Sudo won her ninth Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in the women's portion. Miki Sudo ate 39.5 hot dogs and buns.

At the end of the day, America got what it wanted on the 4th of July, and that was Chestnut dominating the competition once again.