The Atlanta Dream have been on a roll since coming back from the Olympic break, winning three straight games. One of the main reasons for their success has been health, with Jordin Canada and Rhyne Howard coming back from their injuries. Another reason for their success has been the contributions of Maya Caldwell.

Caldwell signed with the team at the end of June, and she's played several different roles. In some games she's started, while in others she's come off the bench. For her, it's about being consistent every time she's on the floor.

“Just reminding myself that I put the work in, so when it’s time to step on the floor just doing my job,” Caldwell said to the media. “I’ve been in and out of the league, I’ve had my minutes go up and down, but it’s important for me to stay consistent so that’s something I stay focused on.”

Head coach Tanisha Wright knows the importance of staying ready, and she credits Caldwell for doing that when her name is called.

“In general, it’s just important that everybody is ready when their number is called,” Wright said. “I think Maya has done a great job and we have some other players who have done some great jobs whenever their number is called. It’s just important that everybody’s ready when their number is called.”

Caldwell played a big part in their win against the Phoenix Mercury, scoring six straight points in the fourth quarter, which was part of an 11-0 run at the time. She may not great the credit out in public, but the stat sheet speaks for itself.

Maya Caldwell's consistent play is helping the Dream



Maya Caldwell has seen extra minutes on the court throughout the season because of injuries to some of the guards.

The Dream had unfortunate injuries during the first half of the season, with one of them being, Rhyne Howard, who suffered an ankle injury that left her out indefinitely. She returned in the last game before the Olympic break, and she also participated in the Paris Olympics for the women's Team USA 3×3 basketball team.

Jordin Canada missed the first 14 games of the season, and once she returned she got injured again. So far, Canada's play has helped the team on their three-game winning streak, being able to score the ball and create opportunities for her teammates.

“Great point guard play. She kept us super composed out there, attacked, and put pressure on the rim constantly. Her ability to find her teammates, her ability to keep us calm and confident,” Wright earlier in the season. “She’s a great leader out there. There were plenty of times where I looked and we had a play called and they went with it. I thought defensively she was great.”

Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard have already seen the benefits of having Canada on the court, and it's made the game easier for both of them.

“You get to see what type of team we are not that we're healthy and we have our players back. It's been a relief and it's been. The morale on the court is different so it's definitely fun,” Allisha Gray said.

“That was my first time playing with [Jordin] all season, but it was great to have a sense of being able to get easy looks and open shots without having to do it off my own account,” Howard said after their win against the Seattle Storm.