The Golden State Valkyries began preparing for their inaugural season by participating in the 2024 WNBA Expansion Draft. This allowed them to select players from all 12 WNBA teams, including the Phoenix Mercury. As a result, the Valkyries selected many players, including former Mercury forward Monique Billings.



The UCLA basketball star has had an impactful WNBA career. She's averaged 6.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in her seven seasons. Before being traded to the Mercury, she was balling out for the Dallas Wings and had a career season. She had nine games where she scored 10+ points and 11 games of seven or more rebounds. Not to mention, she had seven games of 10+ rebounds.



While the statistical metrics are impressive, her impact goes beyond the numbers. Billings brought a veteran presence to both the Wings and the Mercury. Although Dallas cut her abruptly, the Mercury quickly snagged her from free agency. The Wings went through a variety of injuries and were not in a position to compete. There was never any indication as to why Billings was suddenly released.

The Mercury kept Natasha Cloud and Kahleah Copper during this draft, which was pivotal for their future. However, depth is an important component of teams within the WNBA. Teams like the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty have consistently won because of their star power but overall depth. The same case can be applied to the Mercury.

Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Copper, and Cloud round out the untouchables for Phoenix during this draft. However, both Taurasi and Griner are free agents, and their futures are uncertain. After all, the Mercury teased Taurasi's retirement through the final weeks of the season. The future remains a mystery, especially with Billings out of the picture.

Who can the Mercury find to replace Monique Billings with?

Luckily, players of Billings' caliber aren't a dime a dozen. Many players have niche skill sets that fit with the league or their respective teams. A name that Phoenix can target is Myisha Hines-Allen. The Minnesota Lynx forward was a pivotal piece of their 2024 WNBA Finals run. Although they ended up losing to the New York Liberty in five games, her presence loomed large. She combatted the New York bench with her physicality, toughness, and rebounding.

Also, Hines-Allen has been an improved shooter from three, knocking down 36% of her shots this past season. Furthermore, she's 28 years old. She can bring a youthful spark to an older Mercury team. Plus, Hines-Allen and Cloud were previous teammates with the Washington Mystics before Cloud signed with Phoenix last offseason.

Another name they could snag would be Seattle Storm forward Joyner Holmes. Funny enough, she had her best performance of the 2024 campaign against the Mercury. She had a 10-point and 10-rebound double-double in only 18 minutes of action. Mind you, Holmes didn't start this game either. While she's known as a bruiser in the paint, the former Texas basketball forward has an expanded offensive game.

Holmes shot at least one three in 17 of her 27 games this season. In five of those, she connected on at least one of those threes. The number isn't impressive, but her attempts are an encouraging sign. For a Phoenix team dedicated to a perimeter-oriented offense, Holmes could chuck up more threes if she were to land in the Valley. Regardless, the franchise will find someone of Billings' caliber, or they could land a steal in the 2025 free agency class.