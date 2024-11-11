Over the summer, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski stunned everybody by announcing his retirement from the breaking news industry. Woj's exit from ESPN was quite a shock, especially considering he was one of the top in the industry. As a result, Wojnarowski revealed he was going to be the general manager for the St. Bonaventure men's basketball team, his alma mater. Moreover, with Woj leaving ESPN, the network hired Shams Charania in a rather surprising move.

However, Wojnarowski wasted no time trying to improve the St. Bonaventure program.

With the college basketball season officially underway, Woj began his tenure by announcing his first NIL move, as he mentioned on his X account.

“Thrilled to share @Teamunfurl has agreed on a partnership with @quiiizgame – landing the official St. Bonaventure NIL collective substantial resources for

@BonniesMBB players. Details to come, but begin with putting to work your hoops knowledge. ”

Woj landed St. Bonaventure a NIL deal with the Quiiiz app, an online trivia game.

It was a big announcement for both Woj and St. Bonaventure, and Joe Tipton of On3 revealed the range of the NIL deal.

“The first NIL collective deal for St. Bonaventure in the Woj GM era. Expected to be worth north of six-figures. The Bonnies collective is in talks with several other basketball culture brands for more deals in the near future.”

It's a big deal for Woj and the St. Bonaventure basketball program, and hopefully the first of many with the new GM running the show. As Tipton mentions in his post, the Bonnies have been discussing more deals with other brands, so there could be a wave of NIL interest.

On the court, st. Bonaventure has gotten off to a 2-0 start with wins over Cal State Northridge and Canisius. Up next is a tough road game against Florida Gulf Coast, so it will be interesting to see how they fare in the first year with Woj as the GM.