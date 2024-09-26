“(St. Bonaventure) is a magical place,” Wojnarowski said. “Around this time of year at ESPN, someone would always ask me, where do you want to be for the opening of NBA training camps? Did I want to be in Boston, with the defending champion Celtics, or in LA with the Lakers and LeBron, or maybe Oklahoma City to see one of the best young teams in the world? I’ve been thinking about that question and I finally had an answer. I wanted to be with the Bonnies on the opening day of practices.”

That energy is why no one is brushing this off as a polished media presentation. St. Bonaventure vice president and director of athletics Bob Beretta expects this bold investment to pay huge dividends because of Wojnarowski's commitment and connections.

“Make no mistake about it, this is a big, bold move,” Beretta explained. “Adding the preeminent basketball journalist of our time with his strong network of global relationships is certainly a loud and clear example of that. Today we stand a little bolder and even more poised to capitalize on this historic moment.”

Adrian Wojnarowski doubled down on that sentiment following the opening remarks.

“I’m committed to upholding Coach Schmidt’s championship culture and values,” stated Wojnarowski. “I’m here to help the best coach in college basketball, his talented staff and our student-athletes win more Atlantic 10 Championships, go to more NCAA Tournaments and put more players in the NBA and into pro basketball. The world of college sports is changing dramatically, but our leadership is sending a clear message to everyone – St. Bonaventure is committed to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the best programs in the nation.”