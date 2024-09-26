The media landscape was forever altered when ESPN insider and NBA legend Adrian Wojnarowski hit send on that X, formerly Twitter post, announcing his retirement from ESPN. Wojnarowski's introductory message to the St. Bonaventure basketball program was as short and simple as most of those Woj Bombs. The Class of 1991 alum was brought to the podium by men’s basketball head coach Mark Schmidt, and the Hall of Famer wasted no time in turning everyone's skin to goosebumps.
“I would like you all to know I retired from ESPN and the news industry…,” Wojnarowski began. “but this is no retirement job for me. I am still driven. I am still relentless. I know what it is to compete at a high level and that is why I am here. That is why we are here. To compete, to win, and to do it the Bonaventure way.”
Schmidt knew this was a recruiting coup with significant domino effect consequences.
“If Woj put his name in the portal, there would be Kansas, (North) Carolina, and Duke after him,” Schmidt said, via Scott Eddy of gobonnies.com. “This is a grand slam.”
The future Naismith Hall of Fame inductee is the St. Bonaventure basketball program's first general manager. Wojnarowski will oversee Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) programs while acting as a liaison with respective NIL collectives. Transfer portal management, recruiting, family and alumni player relationships, professional player programs, and program fundraising are also listed as responsibilities by the university.
Adrian Wojnarowski won't miss NBA training camps
St. Bonaventure's new basketball big boss will not miss the road trips required to succeed on the NBA grind. Going from New York to Los Angeles before shooting back to Boston to see the champions is a dream job. It also became a drain per Wojnarowski.
“(St. Bonaventure) is a magical place,” Wojnarowski said. “Around this time of year at ESPN, someone would always ask me, where do you want to be for the opening of NBA training camps? Did I want to be in Boston, with the defending champion Celtics, or in LA with the Lakers and LeBron, or maybe Oklahoma City to see one of the best young teams in the world? I’ve been thinking about that question and I finally had an answer. I wanted to be with the Bonnies on the opening day of practices.”
That energy is why no one is brushing this off as a polished media presentation. St. Bonaventure vice president and director of athletics Bob Beretta expects this bold investment to pay huge dividends because of Wojnarowski's commitment and connections.
“Make no mistake about it, this is a big, bold move,” Beretta explained. “Adding the preeminent basketball journalist of our time with his strong network of global relationships is certainly a loud and clear example of that. Today we stand a little bolder and even more poised to capitalize on this historic moment.”
Adrian Wojnarowski doubled down on that sentiment following the opening remarks.
“I’m committed to upholding Coach Schmidt’s championship culture and values,” stated Wojnarowski. “I’m here to help the best coach in college basketball, his talented staff and our student-athletes win more Atlantic 10 Championships, go to more NCAA Tournaments and put more players in the NBA and into pro basketball. The world of college sports is changing dramatically, but our leadership is sending a clear message to everyone – St. Bonaventure is committed to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the best programs in the nation.”