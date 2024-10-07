Shams Charania dropped his own news bomb today when he announced that he was joining ESPN as their Senior NBA Insider, replacing Adrian Wojnarowski. Charania was rumored to be in contention for the open position as he staked his claim as one of the top news breakers in the industry and was locked into a rivalry of sorts with Woj for years when it came to reporting pertinent information about the happenings of the NBA.

Charania, who was entering media free agency after years with The Athletic, garnered interest from new NBA media rights players NBC and Prime Video but ESPN fought hard to land the 30-year-old sports journalism sensation as they look to continue to build a roster of stars that can launch them into the next era of the network.

While there was no love lost between Shams and Woj when they were facing off against each other as the preeminent basketball journalists in the world, Woj gave Shams a huge stamp of approval on The Jim Rome Show Monday afternoon.

“ Shams texted me after I announced my retirement. And you know what? I told him is what I would say today that I hope he has as fulfilling and as rewarding of a career is I’ve had. And I certainly wish that for him. And he’s right about the incredible group of colleagues that he’s going to find at ESPN, the best of the best, incredible reporters on-air talent.

He continued, “And so, you know, for me, that was always the best part of working at ESPN. where the colleagues who elevate you, you’re around the best of the best. And that was true on the NBA. And then that was true being around Schefter passing and those guys. So, wish him the best. And, he’s got a great team around him, at ESPN.”

Woj and Charania’s relationship dates back to when Charania was a junior in college. Woj, then at Yahoo Sports, recruited the budding journalistic star to join him as he helped mold him into his future career. When Woj left Yahoo Sports for ESPN in 2017, Charania had the opportunity to join him and continue their work together. But, Charania looked to forge his own path as he joined The Athletic. The two had been rivals ever since, looking to top each other as they broke their hottest NBA news of the day from trades and signings to coaching moves, suspensions, and retirements.

With Woj leaving the industry to join his alma mater St. Bonaventure to serve as general manager for the men’s basketball program, Shams can claim the throne as the foremost news breaker in NBA media. His addition to ESPN comes at a perfect time as the NBA regular season is set to tip off on October 22nd.