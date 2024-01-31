Experience soccer greatness on the Super Bowl stage as Lionel Messi stars in a 60-second commercial for Michelob Ultra.

Soccer icon Lionel Messi is set to debut at the Super Bowl, transcending sports boundaries as he stars in a 60-second commercial for American brewery Michelob Ultra. The Inter Miami forward's captivating presence is expected to reach over 100 million viewers worldwide during the Super Bowl halftime, marking a significant move by the beer company to position itself as a major soccer sponsor in the United States.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Messi will be featured in a Michelob Ultra-Anheuser-Busch ad, showcasing the global appeal of the Argentine star. The commercial, set to air during the Super Bowl, portrays Messi entering a bar and eagerly waiting for an ice-cold beer, offering fans a glimpse of the soccer legend in a new light.

This marks a historic moment for Messi, as it's the first time the former Barcelona and PSG striker will feature in a Super Bowl commercial. The significant investment made by Michelob Ultra, estimated at $14 million for Messi's participation, underscores the brewery's commitment to leveraging the soccer star's immense popularity.

As the Super Bowl remains one of the most-watched events globally, Messi's presence in the commercial is expected to enhance his advertising impact not only in the United States but worldwide. The ad will be aired during halftime, providing an exciting moment for soccer enthusiasts and Super Bowl viewers.

In a testament to the commercial's significance, a 30-second spot is estimated to cost between $5 million and $10 million, further highlighting the magnitude of Messi's involvement in this advertising endeavor. As soccer meets American football on the grand stage, fans eagerly await the unveiling of Messi's Super Bowl debut, expecting an iconic moment in sports and entertainment.

