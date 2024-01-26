Experience the magic of Lionel Messi as he takes the spotlight in a $14 million, 60-second ad for Michelob Ultra during Super Bowl LVIII.

As MARCA reports, Lionel Messi, the Inter Miami star and football maestro, is set to captivate audiences beyond the soccer field as he becomes the headline act in a 60-second ad for Michelob Ultra during Super Bowl LVIII. This move marks a significant expansion of Messi's influence from dominating the MLS with Inter Miami to gracing the iconic Super Bowl stage. The teaser for the much-anticipated ad showcases Messi ordering a beer at a bar, with the storyline revolving around his reaction when the tap unexpectedly stops pouring, hinting at a blend of humor and suspense.

Based on Super Bowl XLVII advertising rates, the estimated $14 million investment in this high-profile spot underscores Messi's growing impact beyond the realm of football. His partnership with Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Michelob Ultra, initiated in 2020, and the Super Bowl ad is a testament to the brand's commitment to soccer marketing.

Beyond the Super Bowl, Michelob Ultra has strategically secured sponsorships for major soccer events, including this summer's Copa America. The brand is also poised to partner with the men's World Cup in 2026, which is scheduled in the US, Canada, and Mexico. This underscores the long-term vision of leveraging Messi's global appeal to enhance Michelob Ultra's brand presence on an international scale.

Messi's involvement in the Super Bowl ad adds another layer to his extensive portfolio of endorsements, which includes renowned brands such as Adidas, Gatorade, and Apple TV. With an immense social media following of nearly 500 million on Instagram, Messi's marketability extends far beyond the field, making him a sought-after figure for brand partnerships.

Anheuser-Busch, known for its substantial Super Bowl ad spending, is looking to capitalize on Messi's star power to reach an expected audience of over 100 million during the game. Building on the success of last year's Michelob Ultra ad featuring sports figures in a sports-themed setting, the anticipation is palpable as Messi brings his global appeal to the grand stage of the Super Bowl.